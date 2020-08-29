Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $346.16

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $346.16 and last traded at $344.68, with a volume of 11401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $344.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

