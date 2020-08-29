CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $2.90. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 14,731 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVU. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.32).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.