Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $705.51

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $705.51 and last traded at $697.66, with a volume of 5380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $699.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $667.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,119 shares of company stock worth $29,889,603. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

