Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.29 target price on the mining company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.91% from the stock’s previous close.

AU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.35.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

