Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.29 target price on the mining company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.91% from the stock’s previous close.
AU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.35.
AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
