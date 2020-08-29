Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AQUA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.
Shares of AQUA opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92.
In related news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock valued at $130,666,769. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
