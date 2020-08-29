Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AQUA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of AQUA opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock valued at $130,666,769. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

