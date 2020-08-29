Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Acumen Capital cut Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

ALYA opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

