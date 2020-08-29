Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 246.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 16th.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPHRF opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.