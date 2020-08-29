Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

PNXGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.