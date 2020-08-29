Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will announce sales of $179.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.60 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $187.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $808.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $788.90 million to $824.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $910.31 million, with estimates ranging from $848.40 million to $968.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boot Barn by 123.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Boot Barn by 5,262.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

