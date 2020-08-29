Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.78 Million

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to post $264.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.78 million and the lowest is $256.00 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $292.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BRX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,168,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,186,000 after buying an additional 368,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,980,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,818,000 after buying an additional 1,076,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,254,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,922,000 after buying an additional 956,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after buying an additional 1,779,469 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.40. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

