Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce $28.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $24.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $115.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $119.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $150.58 million, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $167.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 29.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 1.56. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

