$75.70 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report sales of $75.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.89 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $71.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $293.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.90 million to $296.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $286.45 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $289.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

BRKL stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $767.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.73. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

