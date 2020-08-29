Analysts Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Brokerages expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to announce $5.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.70 billion and the highest is $5.99 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $7.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $20.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.22 billion to $22.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.14 billion to $30.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

NYSE SU opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.36. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 954.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 168.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 179,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 123.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

