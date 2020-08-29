Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.42 Million

Brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce $357.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.91 million to $385.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $484.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $440.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after buying an additional 632,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 147,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,631,000 after purchasing an additional 112,433 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,326,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

