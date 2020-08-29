Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will report $95.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.03 million. NIC reported sales of $90.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $380.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.98 million to $380.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $416.74 million, with estimates ranging from $414.43 million to $419.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGOV shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the second quarter worth $352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NIC by 254.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 250,056 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of NIC by 18.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 428,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 66,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIC by 416.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $21.74 on Friday. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

