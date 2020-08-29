Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce $225.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.76 million. Extreme Networks posted sales of $255.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $930.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.10 million to $942.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $967.91 million, with estimates ranging from $965.20 million to $970.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extreme Networks.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $4.50 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $542.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $99,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,941.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 122,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $501,831.00. Insiders purchased a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $856,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 376,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.