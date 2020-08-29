Analysts Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report $88.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.15 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $104.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $400.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.10 million to $410.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $438.22 million, with estimates ranging from $432.84 million to $446.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.87 million, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

