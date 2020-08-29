$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

KNX stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,847 shares of company stock worth $15,356,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 230,823 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.