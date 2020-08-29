$297.73 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report sales of $297.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.60 million to $302.13 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $310.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBS. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

WBS opened at $28.19 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after purchasing an additional 407,702 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,426,000 after purchasing an additional 553,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,757 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,679,000 after purchasing an additional 109,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Legal & General Group Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley
Legal & General Group Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.06 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.06 Million
Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.78 Million
Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.78 Million
Ballard Power Systems Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.06 Million
Ballard Power Systems Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.06 Million
$75.70 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. This Quarter
$75.70 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. This Quarter
Analysts Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion
Analysts Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report