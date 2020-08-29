$297.73 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to report sales of $297.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.60 million to $302.13 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $310.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBS. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

WBS opened at $28.19 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after purchasing an additional 407,702 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,426,000 after purchasing an additional 553,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,757 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,679,000 after purchasing an additional 109,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

