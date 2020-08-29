National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s current price.

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.17. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.56%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

