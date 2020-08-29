Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post sales of $12.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.25 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $11.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $50.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.51 million to $50.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.54 million, with estimates ranging from $52.91 million to $58.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMSI shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $160.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 16,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,286.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

