ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank of Canada Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group
National Bank of Canada Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group
Smith Micro Software, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.23 Million
Smith Micro Software, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.23 Million
ANTA Sports Products Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group
ANTA Sports Products Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group
$216.76 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. This Quarter
$216.76 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. This Quarter
$149.90 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. This Quarter
$149.90 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. This Quarter
Invesco Ltd. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion
Invesco Ltd. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report