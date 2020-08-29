$216.76 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post $216.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $190.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $835.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $802.38 million to $868.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $886.15 million, with estimates ranging from $857.29 million to $915.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 119.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.