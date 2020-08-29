$149.90 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post $149.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.20 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $148.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $597.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $598.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $596.42 million, with estimates ranging from $582.50 million to $604.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CBU. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.85%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $182,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,504,000 after purchasing an additional 342,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 115.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,430,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,892,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at about $6,095,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.