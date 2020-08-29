Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Invesco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

IVZ stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,620,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after buying an additional 187,218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

