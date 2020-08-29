Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Invesco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

IVZ stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,620,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after buying an additional 187,218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco (IVZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank of Canada Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group
National Bank of Canada Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group
Smith Micro Software, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.23 Million
Smith Micro Software, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.23 Million
ANTA Sports Products Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group
ANTA Sports Products Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group
$216.76 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. This Quarter
$216.76 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. This Quarter
$149.90 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. This Quarter
$149.90 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. This Quarter
Invesco Ltd. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion
Invesco Ltd. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report