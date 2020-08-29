Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $234.00 at Bank of America

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $227.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on V. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

Visa stock opened at $215.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.67. The company has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $216.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

