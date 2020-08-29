Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $216.98

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.98 and traded as high as $254.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at $249.00, with a volume of 3,150 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a market cap of $64.08 million and a PE ratio of -42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.50.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc engages in the validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for grocery, retail, and hospitality industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR, a multi-patented software platform consisting of Reward, which supports and enables the digitization of loyalty schemes; Promote, a platform to create, build, and manage multi-channel digital promotions; Prepaid Cards; messaging coupons; and gift card programs.

