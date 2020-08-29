Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to Neutral

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.76.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $377.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $384.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.37 and a 200-day moving average of $266.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

