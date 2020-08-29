Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to $104.50

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.50 to $104.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s previous close.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $77.20 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 75,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 897.6% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 121,890 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,677,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,367,000 after buying an additional 518,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

