Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.95.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taseko Mines stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

