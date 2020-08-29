Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKR. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

NYSE:AKR opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,547,000 after purchasing an additional 431,243 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,923,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 832,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

