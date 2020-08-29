Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKR. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.
NYSE:AKR opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,547,000 after purchasing an additional 431,243 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,923,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 832,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
