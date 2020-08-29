Morgan Stanley Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $150.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

AVB stock opened at $159.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.79. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 169.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 172.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 136.4% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

