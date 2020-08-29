BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

BOX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

BOX stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

