Morgan Stanley Cuts Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $270.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BDX. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

NYSE BDX opened at $242.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 21.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

