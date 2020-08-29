Morgan Stanley Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $215.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $220.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.39 and its 200-day moving average is $244.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

