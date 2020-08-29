NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $52.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTAP. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $716,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $159,021,000 after acquiring an additional 112,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

