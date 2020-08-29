BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPMP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 133.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

