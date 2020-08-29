Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.32 billion. Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

NYSE BX opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

