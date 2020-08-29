$840.03 Million in Sales Expected for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report sales of $840.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $796.76 million and the highest is $925.00 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE reported sales of $950.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,119 shares of company stock worth $21,311,952. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $171.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.62.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

