First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post $99.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $103.94 million. First Busey posted sales of $104.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $402.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.09 million to $416.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $377.97 million, with estimates ranging from $367.38 million to $387.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $159,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen V. King acquired 27,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 32.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Busey by 28.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Busey by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

