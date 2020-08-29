Zacks: Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report sales of $314.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.05 million. iRobot reported sales of $289.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In other news, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $320,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,362 shares of company stock worth $5,484,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 958,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 882,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 823,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. iRobot has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.64.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.