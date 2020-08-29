Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post sales of $53.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the highest is $53.81 million. ZIX posted sales of $47.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $214.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.50 million to $215.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $234.58 million, with estimates ranging from $233.20 million to $235.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $349.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.29.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 10,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $66,837.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ZIX by 1,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of ZIX by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

