NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report $308.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NetGear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.31 million. NetGear posted sales of $265.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. NetGear has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $87,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $77,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,153.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,518. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NetGear by 632.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in NetGear by 212.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NetGear by 10.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

