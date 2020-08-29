$67.05 Million in Sales Expected for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) will post sales of $67.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Re/Max’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $70.50 million. Re/Max posted sales of $71.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full year sales of $258.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.34 million to $267.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $282.40 million, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.09 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Re/Max from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair downgraded Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

RMAX opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. Re/Max has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Re/Max during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. AXA raised its holdings in Re/Max by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Re/Max by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Re/Max by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Re/Max by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

