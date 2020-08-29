Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,119.90

Goodwin plc (LON:GDWN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,119.90 and traded as high as $3,140.00. Goodwin shares last traded at $2,960.00, with a volume of 1,047 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Goodwin alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,119.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,672.22. The company has a market capitalization of $225.31 million and a P/E ratio of 29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58.

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 107.93 ($1.41) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a GBX 81.71 ($1.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Goodwin’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

About Goodwin (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.