Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $106.58

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.58 and traded as low as $104.50. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 551,992 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

