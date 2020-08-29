LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.92

LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and traded as low as $16.76. LEDYARD FINL GR/SH shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

About LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services to personal and business customers in Central New Hampshire and Vermont. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Advisory Services segments.

