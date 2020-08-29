Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Hochschild Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $3.08. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 23,972 shares trading hands.

HCHDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

