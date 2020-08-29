The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.34. The Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 190,708 shares.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.