Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.53

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $5.50. Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 247,666 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $19.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.95.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile (LON:RDT)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

